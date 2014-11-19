10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s freezing in New York, so wear a hat and gloves and a scarf. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple has released its “Watchkit” software development tool. It lets developers create apps for the Apple Watch.

2. A Facebook bus driver has explained why he’s so angry with his job. He’s angry about his gruelling schedule.

3. Some iPhone 6 Plus customers are complaining that the camera won’t focus properly. Lots of people are having the same issue.

4. An Uber employee has been accused of warning a journalist that he could track her ride info. This comes one day after an Uber exec considered launching a smear campaign against another female journalist.

5. The founders of Yik Yak are being sued by another man who accuses them of cutting him out of the company. Yik Yak is a chat app popular amongst teens.

7. The iPhone 7 could include major changes to the device’s camera. It could be “the biggest camera jump ever.”

8. Google is reportedly the first advertiser to use the world’s largest outdoor digital advert. It is being switched on today.

9. Netflix is coming to Australia and New Zealand. It will arrive in March.

10. Starbucks is rolling out wireless charging in some stores. It’s experimenting with the devices in 200 stores.

