Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Google is relaunching its social network Google+. It’s now all about joining groups and connecting with new people.

2. Yahoo has been dragged into New York’s investigation of daily fantasy sports sites. The company has reportedly received a subpoena over its own fantasy sports service.

3. George Osborne gave a speech at spy agency GCHQ and said that he’s going to double cybersecurity funding. The UK will spend £1.9 billion over the next five years in order to counter terrorism.

4. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with airline bomb hoaxes and hacks. The boy is accused of using distributed denial of service attacks to flood websites with traffic and take them down.

5. London startup Nutmeg has admitted to accidentally emailing customer data to the wrong people. It said that only 32 people were affected.

6. Gawker is becoming a politics site and laying off staff. It’s shedding around 10 people and killing some verticals.

7. Tesla is reportedly tweaking the design of its Model 3 car to make it more aerodynamic. Elon Musk wants the vehicle to have a low drag coefficient.

8. Salesforce has hired a key Microsoft exec. Bob Stutz ran Microsoft Dynamic, Microsoft’s consumer relationship management product.

9. Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo said that there were lots of candidates for the new CEO. He denied that Jack Dorsey only got the job because nobody else wanted to.

10. Foxconn, which is known for manufacturing iPhone components, is expanding into financial services. It’s going to provide loans to Chinese suppliers.

