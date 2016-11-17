Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Apple has a secret team working to make the iPhone’s camera a portal to augmented reality. The effort involves teams from several startups the company has acquired.

2. SpaceX has asked for permission to launch 4,425 satellites. That’s more than the total number of satellites that currently orbit Earth.

3. The NSA chief said a nation-state made a “conscious effort” to sway the US presidential election. Director Michael Rogers said there “shouldn’t be any doubt in anybody’s mind.”

4. Facebook bought a face-tracking startup to help it take on Snapchat. It has acquired FacioMetrics.

5. Viral fake news outperformed real news on Facebook in the final months of the US election, BuzzFeed reports. Facebook is being heavily criticised for not doing more to stop the spread of malicious fake news.

6. We reviewed Spectacles, the buzzy sunglasses-mounted camera from Snapchat. The product lives up to the hype, but still has a way to go.

7. Twitter has added QR codes, The Verge reports. You can use them to easily follow people.

8. Google Earth has launched a virtual reality app. It works with the HTC Vive, The Next Web reports.

9. Twitter has suspended a number of users associated with the far-right “alt-right” movement. USA Today reports that those targeted include Richard Spencer and Ricky Vaughn.

10. Alphabet’s Eric Schmidt says Russia is the biggest cyberattack threat to America. Schmidt is chairman of the Google parent company.

