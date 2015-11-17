Business Insider Twitter could add emoji reactions.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday morning.

1. Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company is working closely with the UK government over encryption. There had been concerns that the government may wish to ban strong encryption, but Cook says he isn’t worried.

2. Pandora will acquire assets from music streaming service Rdio for $US75 million (£49.3 million). Rdio will shut down as part of the acquisition.

3. London startup JustPark has laid off a group of employees. The startup employed around 44 people, but we’ve heard that between 10 and 20 people have left the company.

4. Germany’s Federal Cartel Office has launched an investigation into Apple’s arrangement with Amazon to purchase audiobooks. It’s going to look at how audiobooks can be purchased through Amazon’s Audible app.

5. Twitter is testing a new way to get people to engage with tweets: Emoji reactions. The company recently switched from stars to hearts, and now emojis could be on the way too.

6. Apple reportedly takes 94% of profit from the entire smartphone industry. That comes from just 13.5% of smartphones shipped globally.

7. Hacking collective Anonymous has declared war on ISIS. It wants to use hacking techniques to hurt the group.

8. Chinese tech company Huawei has launched two new batteries that can charge incredibly quickly. One can be charged to 68% in two minutes.

9. Google has developed a new version of Google Glass that doesn’t have a screen. The “sport” device just relies on audio.

10. Two former Apple employees hit out at the company in a joint article in which they accuse it of “destroying design.” Don Norman and Bruce Tognazzini say that Apple is straying from its design guidelines.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.