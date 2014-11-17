10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a rainy day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Facebook is working on a version of the site made for professional use. The company is secretly working on “Facebook at Work.”

2. The Philae comet probe has been put to sleep after completing its mission. It sent one last collection of scientific data.

3. Uber is expected to hit $US10 billion in revenue by the end of 2015. It will net around $US2 billion from its cut of transactions.

4. Apple is now worth more than the Russian stock market. The company’s market capitalisation is higher than the combined total of companies in the Russian stock market.

5. Uber is expected to announce a partnership with Spotify today. You’ll soon be able to listen to Spotify playlists during your ride.

6. Early fans of Google Glass are abandoning the platform. Twitter recently ended support for its Google Glass app.

7. Amazon has announced a new “Lambda” cloud service. It’s being hailed as revolutionary.

8. The State Department shut down its email system due to a suspected hack. It’s expected to share more about what happened on Monday or Tuesday.

9. Digg founder Kevin Rose has launched a new app for news about watches. It includes watch news, as well as an atomic clock to help you set your watch.

10. The ‘Rich Kids of Snapchat’ account is for sale. The owners want over £20,000 for the account that shares ostentatious displays of wealth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.