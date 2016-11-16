Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. Snapchat has filed for an IPO that could value the company at $25 billion (£20 billion). It filed its paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before the presidential election.

2. The world’s top Apple analyst thinks there will be three iPhones in 2017. Ming-Chi Kuo expects two will have LCD screens, and one will be OLED.

3. Google is committing to a new UK HQ which could create up to 3,000 new jobs in the country by 2020. It is being designed by architects at Heatherwick Studios and Bjarke Ingels Group.

4. Super Mario Run, Nintendo’s first iPhone game, will launch in December for $10 (£8). There’s no word on an Android version yet.

5. Google has launched a new app that lets you scan old family photos with your smartphone. PhotoScan works with Google Photos, and was announced with a comic video ad.

6. Facebook, Google, Twitter and more are calling on Donald Trump to support encryption and immigration reform. Industry body the Internet Association sent the President-elect an open letter, The Verge reports.

7. Google has hired one of Snapchat’s most senior leaders. Jia Li will be heading up the Google Cloud Machine Learning group.

8. We spoke to GE CEO Jeff Immelt on Donald Trump, job creation, and cybersecurity in the age of the “internet of things.” Immelt says he “[looks] forward to working with [Trump].”

9. Google CEO Sundar Pichai says the US election was “challenging” and “deeply divided.” The comments came after he was asked what his biggest challenge is.

10. We got our hands on Snapchat’s Spectacles. The sunglasses-mounted cameras are being sold at pop-up vending machines around the US.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.