Win McNamee/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Newseum September 18, 2013 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg participated in an interview with James Bennet, editor in chief of the Atlantic, on ‘the knowledge economy’, including Zuckerberg’s involvement in the immigration debate.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained why the company enabled its “safety check” feature after the Paris attacks but not in Beirut. He said that the tool had only been used for natural disasters before, so the decision to activate it in Paris was a first.

2. Apple CEO Tim Cook says he has no plans to converge the MacBook and iPad product lines. He said that “customers are not really looking for a converged Mac and iPad.”

3. Amazon is bringing its Launchpad platform for tech startups to sell goods on its platform to the UK. It’s partnering with Andreessen Horowitz and Crowdcube to get startups on the platform.

4. VC Marc Andreessen has sold nearly 75% of his Facebook stock in two weeks. Andreessen was an early mentor to Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s early days.

5. Many publishers are reportedly underwhelmed with Apple News. Some publishers feel that traffic from the app simply isn’t living up to expectations.

6. SunTrust analyst Robert Peck says that Yahoo should consider firing CEO Marissa Mayer. He explained that the company’s core business is in decline, there’s a big potential for huge taxes on the Alibaba spinoff, and executives have been departing the company.

7. Mapping app Moovit told Business Insider that it took investment from Ashton Kutcher even though it didn’t need to. Kutcher told Business Insider that he’s looking for “hyper growth companies.”

8. Vizio smart TVs reportedly track what customers are watching by default. Customers can disable the tracking, but it’s turned on by default.

9. Apple will shut down Beats Music on November 30. It acquired the music streaming service as part of the Beats acquisition in May 2014.

10. The iPad Pro went on sale last week, but it could take over a month for the stylus and keyboard case to arrive. There’s a long delay for the accessories.

