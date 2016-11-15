Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Apple is working on smart glasses. They’re currently in “early product testing,” and will be launched in 2018 at the earliest.

2. Renegade Facebook employees has formed a task group to fight fake news, BuzzFeed reports. The group is apparently challenging CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s assertion that fake news had no impact on the US election.

3. Microsoft accidentally revealed that its flagship tool for programmers is coming to the Mac. Visual Studio is being launched on Apple computers.

4. Trivago is filing to go public in what could be the biggest IPO of the year. It’a an online hotel reservation company.

5. Snapchat is doing everything it can to avoid the creepy nerdiness of Google Glass. Google’s failed head-mounted computer had a terrible reputation.

6. Faraday Future has fallen behind on payments, and work has stopped at its $1 billion electric car factory. The secretive Chinese-backed company has hit a number of speed bumps.

7. Lyft is ditching the moustache and growing up. The transportation company is launching a hardware product for its drivers.

8. Google and Facebook are restricting their ads from being placed on fake news sites, Reuters reports. Tech companies are facing a backlash for failing to do more to prevent the spread of false news.

9. Battery life on the new MacBook Pro is way worse that Apple said it was. The reviews are in for Apple’s latest laptop.

10. WhatsApp is launching free video calling for its one billion users. The Verge reports that the Facebook-owned messaging app announced the new feature on Tuesday.

