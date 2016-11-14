Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Mark Zuckerberg says “identifying the truth is complicated.” Facebook has come under fire for its role in spreading misinformation in the run-up to the election of Donald Trump.

2. Snapchat has moved its Spectacles vending machine to a new location in Northern California. It sells the company’s new head-mounted camera.

3. A hack of adult dating site AdultFriendFinder has exposed 412 million user accounts. ZDNet reports that even “deleted” accounts have been leaked.

4. Tech CEOs are both threatening and reassuring employees over Trump’s election. There are concerns about visas for immigrant workers in the US.

5. A BBC reporter who went undercover as an Amazon delivery driver found drivers were driving dangerously due to pressure to finish deliveries on time. One driver even said he had to defecate in his vehicle to save time.

6. Here’s why a Google Ventures investor believes talking to computers all the time is the future of tech. M.G. Siegler thinks the Amazon Echo and Google Home are a sign of which way things are heading.

7. Facebook has apologised for a “terrible error” that told people they died. The social network accidentally “memorialised” numerous people’s accounts.

8. Trump-supporting CEO Andrew Torba has been picked out of startup accelerator Y Combinator, BuzzFeed reports. Torba is CEO of social network Gab.ai.

9. Eugene Kaspersky is accusing Microsoft of being anti-competitive for bundling antivirus software. Ars Technica reports that the Russian anti-virus developer is angry about Defender, a piece of Microsoft software.

10. Siemens is nearing a deal to buy Mentor Graphics for at least $4.5 billion (£3.6 billion), Reuters reports. Mentor Graphics makes software for designing semiconductors.

