10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know.

1. Amazon has finally reached a deal with publisher Hachette. The two companies have been involved in a pricing war.

2. The CEO of Reddit has resigned. It was down to a disagreement about where the office should be.

3. The US is spying on cell phones using planes. The small aircraft are deployed from at least five major airports.

4. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is investing in a video streaming company. The smartphone giant has been interested in video for a long time.

5. Luxury e-commerce site Fancy has laid off a third of its staff. There are 15 to 20 people left.

SPONSORED BY DeltaThe office rarely stops at the office. If only the world were so lucky. That’s why Delta has never been stingy with Wi-Fi. We’ve got more flights with Wi-Fi than any other carrier. No wonder more people choose Delta than any other airline.It was last purchased in 2003.

7. The FTC is asking Apple about health data collected by the Apple Watch. It wants reassurance that it’s not going to be sold on.

8. Microsoft has fixed a 19-year-old bug in Windows. It has existed since Windows 95.

9. Dropcam employees are miserable after the company was sold to Google. It was acquired for $US555 million in June.

10. Facebook has unveiled its updates Terms of Use. There are changes to location data, ads and cookies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.