Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. YouTube has launched a special music app to take on Apple Music and Spotify. YouTube Music will help you discover new music and lets you create “stations” based on songs.

2. The $US4.5 billion (£3 billion) startup Zenefits has lost half its value after missing sales goals. The company is also on a hiring freeze.

3. Amazon and Alibaba have approached 5-year-old e-commerce startup Wish, but the CEO seems to want more than $US10 billion (£6.6 billion). Sources say the company is on track for annual gross revenues of single-digit billions.

4. A policeman pulled over one of Google’s self-driving cars because it was going so slowly. The California officer asked for more details about how the vehicle chooses its speed.

5. Netflix has the top-rated new show by critics this Autumn. People love Master of One, starring comedian Aziz Ansari.

6. Some Apple users’ apps have been “damaged” due to a security blunder. A company security certificate expired without a replacement.

7. Cisco’s earnings this quarter was a beat, but its next quarter will be softer than expected. It saw $US12.7 billion (£8.4 billion) in revenue.

8. Microsoft’s futuristic HoloLens headset is getting some competition. Asus is launching its own holographic headset, and it could beat Microsoft to market.

9. Venture capital firm White Star Capital has launched a $US70 million (£46 million) fund. The firm is based in London, New York, and Montreal, according to The Financial Times, and is looking to invest in Europe.

10. Apple is closing down Beats Music. As Engadget reports, it’s a streaming service that Apple no longer has any use for, thanks to Apple Music.

