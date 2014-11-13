10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Robert Galbraith/Reuters Apple CEO Tim Cook holds an iPad during a presentation at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California October 16, 2014

Good morning! It looks set to be a cool, crisp day in New York. A high of 50. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple’s rumoured iPad Pro tablet may have been delayed. It’s now expected in the second quarter of 2015.

2. Hasbro is in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation. The deal is at least 60 days away from being finalised.

3. Xbox sales have picked up after its price cut. The new $US349 price means it’s now outselling the PlayStation 4.

4. Twitter has released a new strategy statement. People have mixed feelings about it.

5. YouTube has unveiled its premium music subscription service. It costs $US7.99 per month.

7. Google’s DoubleClick ad platform went down for over an hour yesterday. It likely cost publishers millions in lost revenue.

8. Yahoo investors want AOL CEO Tim Armstrong to merge with the company and take control. Armstrong has reportedly been receptive to the idea.

9. Samsung has unveiled a new camera that captures environments in 3D. It’s designed to work with virtual reality headsets.

10. Taylor Swift’s record labels says she earns less money from Spotify than Spotify claimed. The label says she was paid less then $US500,000 last year from streaming.

