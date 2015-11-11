Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. Fidelity has written down the value of its stake in Snapchat by 25%. The fund manager also recently wrote down the value of its holdings in Dropbox.

2. T-Mobile wants to let customers stream Netflix and HBO without using any data. The new zero rating program is called “Binge On.”

3. There are two main reasons people aren’t buying the Apple Watch. According to a new study, people think it’s too expensive, and that it’s too new and untested.

4. The New York attorney general has ordered FanDuel and DraftKings to stop accepting bets in New York. He says they constitute “illegal gambling.”

5. Apple Music is now available for Android. BuzzFeed news reports that a beta version launched on Tuesday.

6. Nissan has begun testing its driverless cars on the streets of Japan. The vehicles won’t drive in fully autonomous mode at all times, however.

7. Three men have been charged with the “largest theft of customer data from a financial institution in US history.” The men alleged hacked multiple financial institutions and news publishers, including JP Morgan, and stealing information on more than 100 million customers.

8. Google Maps now works offline. Google will now let you download segments of maps so you can navigate even when you don’t have data or Wi-Fi.

9. Insiders are worried that tax concerns could kill the $US67 billion (£44 billion) Dell-EMC deal. If the IRS considers the tracking stock involved taxable, it could make EMC prohibitively expensive.

10. Music streaming service Pandora is considering expanding into international markets. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is considering the UK an “important early target.”

