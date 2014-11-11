10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

REUTERS/Larry Downing U.S. President Barack Obama talks at a campaign event for the re-election of Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy while at Central High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, November 2, 2014.

Here's the tech news that you need to know this morning.

1. President Obama has announced plans to reclassify the internet as a utility. He’s come out in support of net neutrality.

2. Facebook’s Messenger app has hit 500 million monthly active users. It was at 200 million in April.

3. Alibaba sold $US2 billion worth of goods in a single hour on Tuesday. It’s Singles’ Day in China.

4. A new iPhone security flaw can see your apps replaced by malware. Apple was first alerted to the existence of “Masque Attack” back in July.

5. AT&T has abandoned its plan to bring a 4G service to aeroplanes. It’s going to focus on growing international markets instead.

6. Instagram now lets you edit your photo captions. It’s one of the app’s most-requested features.

7. DogVacay has raised $US25 million in funding. It’s like Airbnb, but for dogs.

8. Big data software company Hortonworks has filed for an IPO. It did $US33.4 million in sales last year.

9. Google has pledged to double donations to help fight Ebola. The company is donating up to $US7.5 million.

10. China may have hacked the US Postal Service. They could have accessed the information of over 800,000 government employees.

