10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s going to be a sunny day in London. Here’s the tech news that you need to know this morning.
1. President Obama has announced plans to reclassify the internet as a utility. He’s come out in support of net neutrality.
2. Facebook’s Messenger app has hit 500 million monthly active users. It was at 200 million in April.
3. Alibaba sold $US2 billion worth of goods in a single hour on Tuesday. It’s Singles’ Day in China.
4. A new iPhone security flaw can see your apps replaced by malware. Apple was first alerted to the existence of “Masque Attack” back in July.
5. AT&T has abandoned its plan to bring a 4G service to aeroplanes. It’s going to focus on growing international markets instead.
6. Instagram now lets you edit your photo captions. It’s one of the app’s most-requested features.
7. DogVacay has raised $US25 million in funding. It’s like Airbnb, but for dogs.
8. Big data software company Hortonworks has filed for an IPO. It did $US33.4 million in sales last year.
9. Google has pledged to double donations to help fight Ebola. The company is donating up to $US7.5 million.
10. China may have hacked the US Postal Service. They could have accessed the information of over 800,000 government employees.
