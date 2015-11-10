Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Enterprise collaboration company Atlassian has filed to go public. It is reportedly valued at $US3.3 billion (£2.2 billion).

2. The story of a man who died in a freak accident during an Airbnb stay has highlighted a huge safety problem the startup needs to address. There is still a lack of quality control and regulation in some Airbnb properties, as well as across the broader on-demand economy.

3. The company behind Tinder is trying to raise at least $US400 million (£265 million) in its IPO. Match Group is going public.

4. Marissa Mayer is reportedly asking Yahoo’s top execs to sign 3-to-5 year commitments not to quit. The CEO is struggling to turn the company around.

5. Facebook is appealing an order in Belgium to stop tracking non-users. A court is threatening Facebook with a €250,000/day (£178,000/day) fine if it continues to track internet users who don’t have Facebook accounts.

6. Google has released powerful new artificial intelligence software — and it’s open source. Anyone can access and edit the code of TensorFlow.

7. Tim Cook asks “why would you buy a PC any more?” The Apple CEO was promoting the new iPad Pro in an interview.

8. Oracle’s “Amazon killer” might really be six months away. It’s launching a new cloud service to compete with Amazon Web Services, called Cloud Compute — but it won’t be ready for a while.

9. Apple wants to make its stores more like window-shopping in a small town. Retail chief Angela Ahrendts discussed the planned change at an event in New York.

10. Rumblr, a new app touted as “Tinder for fighting,” is fake. It was intended as a viral stunt, but dozens of news organisations fell for it.

