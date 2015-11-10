10 things in tech you need to know today

Rob Price

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Enterprise collaboration company Atlassian has filed to go public. It is reportedly valued at $US3.3 billion (£2.2 billion).

2. The story of a man who died in a freak accident during an Airbnb stay has highlighted a huge safety problem the startup needs to address. There is still a lack of quality control and regulation in some Airbnb properties, as well as across the broader on-demand economy.

3. The company behind Tinder is trying to raise at least $US400 million (£265 million) in its IPO. Match Group is going public.

4. Marissa Mayer is reportedly asking Yahoo’s top execs to sign 3-to-5 year commitments not to quit. The CEO is struggling to turn the company around.

5. Facebook is appealing an order in Belgium to stop tracking non-users. A court is threatening Facebook with a €250,000/day (£178,000/day) fine if it continues to track internet users who don’t have Facebook accounts.

6. Google has released powerful new artificial intelligence software — and it’s open source. Anyone can access and edit the code of TensorFlow.

7. Tim Cook asks “why would you buy a PC any more?” The Apple CEO was promoting the new iPad Pro in an interview.

8. Oracle’s “Amazon killer” might really be six months away. It’s launching a new cloud service to compete with Amazon Web Services, called Cloud Compute — but it won’t be ready for a while.

9. Apple wants to make its stores more like window-shopping in a small town. Retail chief Angela Ahrendts discussed the planned change at an event in New York.

10. Rumblr, a new app touted as “Tinder for fighting,” is fake. It was intended as a viral stunt, but dozens of news organisations fell for it.

NOW WATCH: An Iranian actress who posted Instagram photos of herself without a hijab was forced to flee the country

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.