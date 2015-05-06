Reuters Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know today.

1. Apple’s negotiations for its new music streaming service are already coming under Federal Trade Commission scrutiny. The FTC is investigating whether Apple is using its dominance to hurt rival streaming services like Spotify.

2. Apple is still planning to launch its streaming service in June, even though it hasn’t worked out deals with many major music labels. The streaming app is expected to launch in late June.

3. Microsoft is considering buying Salesforce. Salesforce hired two investment banks to help it respond to acquisition offers.

4. The first details of Apple’s new iOS 9 mobile operating system have emerged. Siri will get a redesign, and there will be new wallpapers too.

5. Facebook is interested in buying Nokia’s “Here” maps division. It has been using the software for a while now.

6. Tesla will announce its Q1 earnings today. Analysts expect a $US0.50 loss on EPS.

8. Shares of Alibaba fell to an all-time low on Tuesday. Stock is down 17% from its IPO in September.

9. Uber has pulled out of Kansas. The state wanted to conduct its own background checks on drivers.

10. Google says most of its search queries in the US come from mobile devices. The shift has also happened in Japan.

