REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 27, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple is reportedly pressuring record labels to end their support of free music streaming. It wants services like Spotify to operate on a paid model only, a move which an industry source described as “cutthroat.”

2. Education startup AltSchool raised $US100 million from investors including Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, and Andreessen Horowitz. It aims to reform education by creating networks for young students.

3. Cisco has named Chuck Robbins as its new CEO. He was previously the company’s senior vice president of worldwide operations.

4. SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg died of head trauma and blood loss after collapsing while exercising. He died on Friday in Mexico.

5. Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina has announced she is running for president. She will probably be the only female Republican running for the White House.

6. The Apple Watch has a secret port that can be used to extend its battery life. Accessory makers are planning on making use of the hidden port.

7. Apple’s rumoured big-screen iPad Pro will feature NFC. That could mean that it works as a payment terminal for businesses.

8. Leaked information suggests that Microsoft is preparing to release two flagship Windows Phone 10 devices. The larger phone, codenamed “Cityman” has a 5.7-inch screen.

9. Uber drivers in Brussels face having their cars seized by authorities. Police ruled that Uber is a taxi service because customers are charged a fee that is paid through its app.

10. Samsung released a new ad that’s very similar to Apple’s ads. The voiceover even sounds similar to Sir Jony Ive.

