Google Google’s new Jump camera.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Google announced a bunch of new things at its I/O event yesterday. It announced Android M, Google Photos, a new Google Cardboard, offline Google Maps, new developer tools and tweaks to the Google Play app store.

2. Path has been acquired by Daum Kakao. The messaging app was acquired by the company behind of one of its biggest rivals, Kakao Talk.

3. Amazon is going to start selling its own food products. Amazon-branded milk, soup, pasta and water are all on the way.

4. Apple acquired augmented reality company Metaio. The company lets you overlay information on top of the real world.

5. Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has no plans to invest in Snapchat. He had previously held talks with the app, but it won’t result in an investment.

6. IBM is buying thousands of Macs for its employees. It wants to deploy around 50,000 MacBooks by the end of the year.

7. Chip maker Avago is buying Broadcom for $US37 billion. It’s the largest ever merger between chip makers.

8. GoPro stock surged after it announced that it’s getting into the drone business. It gained as much as 7%.

9. Popular Chrome extension Hola was being used as a giant botnet. It sells your traffic for money.

10. Passion Capital has launched a second fund. It raised £45 million to invest in more UK startups.

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.