Andrew Burton/Getty GoPro CEO Nick Woodman

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. GoPro is building a drone as well as a six-camera virtual reality recording system. The drone is coming in the first half of 2016.

2. Jawbone is suing Fitbit. It’s accusing the rival wearable manufacturer of using confidential information that former Jawbone employees took with them.

3. Google is planning on announcing a series of payment products. The Venmo competitor could be announced today.

4. The IRS hack has reportedly been traced to Russia. The IRS thinks that Russian hackers stole the details of around 100,000 people.

5. Mary Meeker’s state of the internet presentation has been released. Every year the former analyst takes a look at the current state of the web.

6. Peter Thiel invested $US1.5 million in UK startup Lystable. It’s his third UK investment after DeepMind and TransferWise.

7. Apple’s iOS update could include a feature named “Proactive” that knows what you want to do. It’s a competitor to Google Now.

8. Yahoo will face a class action lawsuit over alleged email interception. It has been accused of looking at emails and using them to boost advertising revenue.

9. Oculus has acquired UK startup Surreal Vision. It lets you scan real world places into virtual reality.

10. Google has confirmed that a “Buy” button is coming to searches. Some ads will let you buy products directly from the search screen.

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.