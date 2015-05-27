Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Snapchat now has nearly 100 million daily active users, CEO Evan Spiegel said. That’s about a tenth as many as Facebook.

2. Vox Media has acquired tech publication Re/Code. The site was started around 18 months ago, and was backed by investors including NBC Universal.

3. Hackers have stolen sensitive information from 100,000 Americans. The hackers gained access to a computer system operated by the IRS.

4. Livestreaming app Periscope is now available for Android phones. Twitter’s latest app used to be only for iPhones.

5. A court in Italy has banned Uber from operating in the country. The Uber POP service was accused of “unfair competition.”

6. Mind Candy is considering bringing Moshi Monsters to the Apple Watch. President Davinia Knowles says that it could also partner with famous YouTube users.

7. AOL CEO Tim Armstrong could get a $US59 million stock award from the AOL sale. He’ll get a “Founders’ Incentive Award.”

8. Microsoft is bringing its Cortana personal assistant to iOS and Android. It’s coming to the desktop version of Windows 10, too.

9. Mark Cuban’s secure messaging app Cyber Dust is going to start creating original video content. Episodes of the new show will be 90 seconds long.

10. An Apple data centre in Arizona caught on fire. The fire stayed localised to solar panels on top of the building.

