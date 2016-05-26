Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel confirmed that he secretly funded Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker. Thiel says “it was worth fighting back” against the news outlet.

2. Eric Schmidt says breaking up Alphabet is “as unlikely as anything I could imagine.” Schmidt was asked at a conference whether the Google parent company would consider breaking off divisions.

3. Amazon has scored yet another huge win from newfound buddy Salesforce. Amazon Web Services has been picked as Salesforce’s “preferred public cloud infrastructure provider.”

4. America’s nukes are still controlled by 8-inch floppy disks. A new report from the US Government Accountability Office reveals the extent of legacy hardware controlling vital infrastructure in the country.

5. $16 billion (£11 billion) startup WeWork has a secret weapon that it plans to use to transform how people work. It wants to use data to track how buildings are used.

6. US pharmacy Walgreens reportedly partnered with Theranos without checking its technology. The company apparently didn’t vet the beleaguered healthcare startup’s tests before starting to use them.

7. Insiders tells us that Domo, the $2 billion (£1.4 billion) startup that came out of nowhere, is full of hype. It works on Big Data and was founded in 2010.

8. Foxconn is replacing 60,000 factory employees with robots. The company is one of the primary assemblers of Apple’s iPhones.

9. Google is considering “shaming” Android manufacturers who are slow to push out updates, Bloomberg reports. The slow rate at which manufacturers deliver Android updates to users is an area of frustration for developers.

10. Microsoft is reportedly launching an “Xbox TV” device next month. According to The Verge, it will be a streaming device similar to Google’s Chromecast.

