Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple design chief Jony Ive has been promoted to chief design officer. Two executives in the company’s design team will take over most of his day-to-day responsibilities.

2. Twitter has reportedly held talks to acquire Flipboard. The deal would be worth over $US1 billion.

3. Charter Communications is close to a $US55 billion bid to buy Time Warner Cable. The acquisition could be announced today.

4. Google’s I/O conference is coming up this week. Here’s everything to expect from it.

5. Mercedes-Benz is partnering with Chinese tech company Baidu. Baidu software will now be integrated into its cars.

6. A hacker found a way to get free coffee using Starbucks gift cards. Starbucks denies that a formal hack has happened.

7. Amazon is no longer funnelling its European revenue through Luxembourg. Revenue will now be booked in individual companies.

8. BlackBerry announced a new round of layoffs. Cuts will be made around the world.

9. There’s a rumour that Google may acquire Twitter. There’s a lot of speculation going on.

10. Encryption company Silent Circle is moving to Switzerland. It’s a move intended to avoid any surveillance from the US.

