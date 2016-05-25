Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. A report claims that billionaire investor Peter Thiel is secretly funding Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker. There are rumours swirling that someone with deep pockets is bankrolling Hogan’s lawsuit.

2. Samsung denies that it is giving up on Android Wear for smartwatches. An executive said that it had no plans for any new Android smartwatches — but a company spokesperson told Engadget it disagrees with the “interpretation” of the original report.

3. Faraday Future factory plans are moving forward despite doubts about its funding. The electric car company is preparing to build a facility in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

4. Toyota is investing in Uber. The auto company is making an undisclosed strategic investment as the two companies enter a “memorandum of understanding.”

5. Apple is planning its own Amazon Echo killer. It reportedly plans to build a smart home device powered by artificial intelligence.

6. Volkswagen is making a $300 million (£205 million) bet on ride-hailing company Gett. It is making a strategic investment in return for a “significant” minority stake in the company.

7. 100 investigators raided Google’s Paris HQ at 5am on Tuesday in search of evidence of €1.6 billion (£1.2 billion, or $1.8 billion) in unpaid taxes. The Californian search giant is facing a probe over tax payments in the country.

8. Twitter has confirmed it plans to exclude photos and videos from the 140-character limit for tweets. The social network is working to simplify its service.

9. Google is discontinuing the Nexus Player Android TV top box. The device launched in 2014, The Verge reports.

10. Apple has rehired a prominent security pro. Jon Callas has founded multiple security companies, Reuters reports, and he rejoined the Cupertino company this month.

