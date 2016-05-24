Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Netflix’s huge exclusive deal for new Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar movies will begin to take effect in September. It was negotiated back in 2012.

2. Yahoo says Marissa Mayer faced “specific security threats” throughout 2015. The company spent more than half-a-million dollars to protect its CEO from “credible” threats.

3. Xiaomi’s revenues were flat in 2015, Fortune reports. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer barely grew over the last year, despite ambitious goals.

4. Facebook is changing its internal Trending Topics guidelines. The changes come after allegations of political bias, which Facebook denied.

5. One of TransferWise’s US banking partners had “unsafe and unsound banking practices.” The Community Federal Savings Bank, which the fintech startup relies on, was rapped by the US Department of Treasury.

6. Tinder is suing a polyamorous dating app dubbed “Tinder for threesomes.” Tinder alleges that the name “3nder” infringes its trademark.

7. Apple is building a thinner MacBook Pro with a touch-screen display bar above the keyboard, according to one of the most reliable Apple analysts. Ming-Chi Kuo says the new devices will roll out in Q4 2016, according to 9to5Mac.

8. Facebook is opening the doors to 24-hour news channels streaming on its platform. It is removing the 90-minute time limit for livestreamed video, TechCrunch reports.

9. Amazon will no longer give you price adjustment refunds. The online retail giant would previously refund you the difference if the price dropped after you made a purchase, The Next Web reports.

10. Software for intended to help predict criminal behaviour is under fire for having a “racist” algorithm. It allegedly has a bias against black people.

