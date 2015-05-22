REUTERS/China Daily Apple CEO Tim Cook waves as he attends a talk at Tsinghua University in Beijing October 23, 2014. Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company is planning to open 25 retail stores in China within the next two years, according to a Chinese transcript of an interview posted by web portal Sina.com. Picture taken October 23, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Apple is going to launch its upcoming music streaming service in a host of different countries around the world. The fact that Apple Music is coming to Russia shows that a major international launch is on the cards.

2. Uber is seeking a $US1 billion credit line from banks. An IPO is not on the cards until next year at the earliest.

3. Senator John McCain says that allegations that Cisco skirted economic sanctions against Russia “deserve further investigation.” Cisco denies the allegations.

4. Twitter cofounder Ev Williams’ VC fund, Obvious Ventures, raised $US123,456,789 for its fund. It wants to invest in “world-positive” companies.

5. The most accurate analyst in the world says that a new iPhone is coming in August. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says a new iPhone is coming in a couple of months, which would be an odd move for Apple.

6. Payments company Stripe is rumoured to be raising funding that could see its valuation top $US5 billion. One source says it could be looking to raise $US500 million.

7. Uber poached a load of staff from Carnegie Mellon to help it create self-driving cars. It was meant to partner with the university, but lots of high-profile employees have jumped ship.

8. Brit Morin raised $US23 million for her lifestyle website. She has been called the Martha Stewart of Silicon Valley.

9. Trivia app QuizUp is relaunching as a sort of social network. It wants players to hang out on community forums.

10. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev owns an Apple Watch. He was spotted wearing one in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

