Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Spotify is going to include video, radio and podcast content on its platform. It announced at a New York press conference that it was going to become a platform for more than just music.

2. PayPal was hit with a $US25 million fine for signing people up to PayPal Credit without informing them. $US15 million will go towards reimbursing customers.

3. Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly told employees in China that the Apple Watch will be available to buy in stores in June. Right now you can only buy it online.

4. Salesforce stock hit an all-time high after its earning report. Stock was up 6% following the earnings.

5. Respected analyst firm KGI Securities has cut its predictions for the Apple Watch. It says that sales have been slow, and expects Apple to sell between 5 and 6 million watches in Q3.

6. Cisco has been accused of changing sales records to sell items to Russia despite US sanctions. The company denies the allegations.

7. A key Dropbox executive is leaving to join Index Ventures. Ilya Fushman will join the VC fund that invested in Dropbox.

8. Apple is reportedly planning on changing the font on iPhones, iPads and Macs. It’s going to replace Helvetica Neue with its own custom font.

9. Uber wants to debate the Mayor of London about the taxi industry. It complained that it’s not fairly represented in Transport for London.

10. The first Apple Watch software update fixed some security flaws. It turns out that the Apple Watch was vulnerable to some attacks.

