Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple unveiled a new 15-inch MacBook and 27-inch iMac. The MacBook features a Retina display and a Force Touch trackpad.

2. Samsung could release its next Galaxy Note smartphone in July. It wants to try and undercut Apple, which is rumoured to be releasing a new model of iPhone in September.

3. Yahoo stock was down 7.6% after an IRS reviewer said that it could change the rules regarding spinoffs. That could hurt Yahoo’s planned spinoff of its stake in Alibaba.

4. Etsy shares were down after the company reported a net loss. Analysts say that counterfeit goods are hurting the business.

5. The first software update for the Apple Watch has been released. It fixes bugs and performance issues, and also includes improvements to the fitness tracking feature.

6. Former RadiumOne CEO Gurbaksh Chahal was reportedly arrested in October for kicking a woman. He previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanour charges for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in 2013.

7. Jeff Bezos has hired Amazon veteran Maria Renz to be his new “shadow.” Renz will become his closest advisor.

8. Swedish startup iZettle is launching a card reader that works with Apple Pay. It could help small business start accepting Apple Pay payments.

9. On-demand helicopter startup Blade has raised $US6 million in funding from investors including Eric Schmidt and Barry Diller. Flights cost around $US650.

10. Spotify is teaming up with Starbucks. Starbucks employees in the US will receive premium accounts and will be able to create playlists to play in store.

