Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Carl Icahn published a new open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook. In it, he says that Apple shares are worth $US240.

2. Barack Obama now has his own Twitter account. He’s using an iPhone to tweet.

3. Apple is reportedly preparing to release a software update for the Apple Watch next month. It could include “Find My Watch,” Apple TV integration and sleep tracking.

4. The CEO of Blackberry says the company’s smartphone business will be profitable again. John Chen told us that Blackberry phones are more secure than iPhones.

5. Spotify has denied reports that it’s going to shut its free much streaming tier following pressure from record labels. It says that “the model is working.”

6. Apple reportedly abandoned its plans to build a television last year. It spent a decade researching it, but felt that the field was too competitive.

7. Uber’s valuation jumped $US15 billion in one week. Investor Mike Novogratz said that the company’s valuation shot up to $US40 billion after its fundraising roadshow.

8. Jay Z hit out at Spotify, Apple and Google in a freestyle rap. He used the performance to defend his own streaming service Tidal.

9. A company embroiled in the HP/Autonomy lawsuit is now suing HP for $US16.5 million. MicroTech claims that it paid for a product that it never received.

10. Wearable tech company Jawbone reportedly took out a $US300 million loan with some harsh terms. In the event of a sale, BlackRock will get paid before the investors who went into earlier rounds.

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.