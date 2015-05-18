Getty Images News Apple CEO Tim Cook

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a commencement speech to the graduating class of George Washington University on Sunday. He talked about what it was like to work with Steve Jobs.

2. Apple has acquired GPS mapping company Coherent Navigation. The company’s technology is so advanced that it claims to be able to pinpoint a user’s location to within a few centimetres.

3. Carl Icahn has invested $US100 million in ride-sharing company Lyft. It raised $US150 million, which brings its valuation to $US2.5 billion.

4. The first trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s movie about Steve Jobs has been released. It shows Michael Fassbender wearing a distinctive black turtleneck jumper.

5. A hacker allegedly told the FBI that he used a plane’s in-flight entertainment system to make it fly sideways. Chris Roberts was detained in April after he warned that he could hack into flights.

6. The New York Times has named the man who may be the creator of Bitcoin. It says that Nick Szabo could be the elusive Satoshi Nakamoto.

7. Netflix stock hit a record high on the news that it’s planning on entering the Chinese market. It was up over 5% on Friday afternoon.

8. A group of employees at payments company Clinkle left the company on Friday. The company was reportedly negotiating with Apple over an acquisition.

9. Microsoft has clarified that pirates won’t get Windows 10 for free. It has previously indicated that even illegally downloaded versions of Windows would be eligible for an upgrade.

10. The Chinese army has banned smartwatches. It claimed that the devices could be hacked into.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.