Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. iPhone 6 sales are continuing to smash expectations. UBS is estimating that Q2 sales will be around 51.1 million units, higher than what anyone else is expecting.

2. Japanese electronics company Sharp announced a $US1.68 billion loss and thousands of job cuts. Its television unit has been rapidly losing market share.

3. King Digital, the company behind Candy Crush, saw its shares down 11% after its Q1 earnings call. It beat expectations, but reported a disappointing outlook.

4. Netflix is in talks to enter China. It’s looking for a partner that has licenses for streaming media on different devices.

5. Apple has delayed the launch of its HomeKit platform. The launch date for some devices has slipped from May/June to August/September.

6. The team behind Google Glass is hiring a bunch of new people. The job postings signal that the division is now focusing on multiple wearable products.

7. Candy Crush Saga will come pre-loaded on Windows 10 devices. It will be on desktop devices alongside classic games such as Minesweeper and Solitaire.

8. Apple is including elements of its long-dead Ping social network in its upcoming streaming service. Musicians will be able to share updates with their fans on the platform.

9. Samsung paid around $US250 million for LoopPay. The mobile payments company developed hardware that will be integrated into future Samsung smartphones.

10. An Apple patent shows that it’s considering using the Home button and fingerprint sensor in new ways. It could function like a small trackpad for games.

