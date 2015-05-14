Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Yahoo’s head of sales has left the company. Kevin Gentzel only joined Yahoo seven months ago.

2. Google PR boss Rachel Whetstone is joining Uber. She will become Uber’s SVP of communications and policy, replacing David Plouffe.

3. Apple is expanding its factory complex in Cork, Ireland. A job listing for its Ireland office suggests that the expansion could be linked to its electric car project.

4. Google has launched its first app for the Apple Watch. That’s despite the fact that Google and Apple are competing on smartwatch operating systems.

5. The Radio Shack brand was sold for $US26.2 million. It was purchased by hedge fund Standard General LP.

6. Nintendo is bring back its classic gaming tournament. The Nintendo World Championships will be held for the first time in 25 years at the E3 conference.

7. Top HP execs are looking to leave when the company splits in two. The split is expected to take place in November.

8. Wal-Mart is launching a subscription shopping service that will compete with Amazon Prime. It’s going to cost $US50 a year, half of the cost of Amazon Prime, but won’t feature any online services like video streaming.

9. Ad tech company Rocket Fuel rejected a $US350 million takeover offer from competitor Gravity4. Rocket Fuel’s CEO said the offer was not “credible.”

10. Oracle founder Larry Ellison is hosting a fundraising event for Republican presidential hopeful Marco Rubio. The event will cost $US2,700 for each guest to attend.

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.