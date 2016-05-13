Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. Apple has taken a $1 billion (£700 million) shot at Uber. It invested $1 billion in the ride-hailing company’s Chinese rival, Didi Chuxing.

2. Mark Zuckerberg says there is “no evidence” to support the Trending News controversy. The social network has been accused of suppressing conservative media outlets and news topics.

3. Google has launched a keyboard for iPhones. Gboard integrates Google’s search tech into iOS devices.

4. Apple has slashed the time it takes to get an app approved for the App Store. It now takes less than two days on average, Bloomberg reports, down from nine.

5. Tech layoffs have doubled in the Bay Area. And the real number could be even higher.

6. The cofounder of Google’s Android just proved why you should always be careful what you say in work email. An email he sent in 2006 could end up costing Google billions in its legal battle with Oracle.

7. Apple is no longer the world’s most valuable company. Its share price dropped on Thursday — pushing Google parent company Alphabet into the lead.

8. A massive, hidden shift is driving companies to use AI bots inside Facebook Messenger. Data from Socialbakers shows just how much demand there is for customer service bots.

9. A Google-backed project helping people navigate cities using only their smartphones just took a big step forward. Wayfindr has released its Open Standard.

10. ISIS has released a new Android app aimed at children. A news broadcaster affiliated with the Islamist group has created an alphabet-learning app.

