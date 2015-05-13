Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Verizon is buying AOL for $US4.4 billion. That’s a 17% premium over its closing price on Monday.

2. A new report claims that Germany’s BND intelligence agency sends large amounts of data to the US every month. Leaked documents show that 1.3 billion piece of metadata are sent to the NSA each month.

3. Facebook has unveiled its “Instant Articles” feature that will let publishers post directly to the site. BuzzFeed and the New York Times are amongst the first participants.

4. Hortonworks shares were up 12% after it beat earnings expectations. The company sells software that lets businesses deal with their data.

5. Sprint and Verizon have agreed to pay $US158 million for charging customers unauthorised third-party fees. The practice is known as “cramming.”

6. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made some predictions about the next iPhone. It will likely be called the iPhone 6S, come in rose gold, and will also see internal changes designed to prevent repeats of “Bendgate.”

7. Google’s Android One program is coming to Europe. The company wants to get everyone using internet-connected smartphones, and the scheme is going to be rolled out in Turkey.

8. Radio Shack’s name will be auctioned off for $US15 million. An auction for the company’s assets is taking place in New York.

9. Tesla is modifying its cars to comply with a new Chinese electric car standard. It is doing all it can to move the needle in China.

10. The next “Assassin’s Creed” video game has been officially unveiled. It’s called “Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate” and will be set in London in the 1880s.

