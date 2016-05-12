Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Theranos’ president is leaving the company. Sunny Balwani is stepping down from the beleaguered healthcare startup.

2. Google’s Amazon Echo killer is code-named “Chirp.” It will be a hardware product that can respond to voice commands.

3. The hype around wireless charging startup uBean got way ahead of reality, say former engineers. The company has raised $23 million (£16 million) in venture capital funding, but ex-employees have doubts about the tech.

4. Salesforce deleted four hours of its customers’ data. It suffered a major outage.

5. Google was going to pay $40 million (£28 million) for a critical piece of Android, but talks fell apart. There’s an ongoing legal battle between Google and Oracle over the latter’s Java technology.

6. The CEO of $25 billion (£17 billion) VMWare denies a report he is planning to stepping down. There is also an ongoing leadership brain drain.

7. The latest rumoured iPhone 7 leak is the most detailed yet. Alleged device renderings from January have surfaced.

8. Apple says it isn’t going to stop selling music downloads. Recode reports the denial comes after earlier claims the Cupertino company is planning to phase out traditional downloads.

9. Google plan to ban ads from the payday loans industry. It calls the business “deceptive” and “harmful.”

10. Instagram announced a new logo. It is far more minimalist, and accompanies a broader redesign of the app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.