Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. The CEO of Fiat Chrysler says that Apple is planning an “intervention” in the automotive industry. He met with Apple in California.

2. Samsung’s share of the smartphone market in China has halved in the last 12 months. Apple, however, has surged 62% in year-on-year growth.

3. Details of Samsung’s new tablet may have leaked online. It’s going to be thinner than the latest iPads.

4. London VC fund MMC Ventures invested £2.5 million in a company that uses drones to inspect oil and gas facilities. Sky-Futures is already working with BP, BG Group, Shell, and Statoil.

5. Apple’s upcoming music streaming service will reportedly include a free trial period of up to three months. There will also be sample songs that can be listened to without a subscription.

6. Rackspace shares were down 13% after it missed revenue expectations. The company said that revenue from a contract with a large financial services company will first be seen in Q3.

7. Apple’s next iPad could feature Force Touch. The system, which can tell the difference between taps and presses, could appear in the rumoured “iPad Pro” device.

8. Facebook is testing its own search engine. The site looks at which posts are being shared and is using that data to display search results.

9. Snapchat has hired Google executive Rob Saliterman to run its political ad sales team. Saliterman previously worked in the White House communications team before joining Google.

10. Nasdaq is experimenting with blockchain, the technology that powers Bitcoin. The pilot project is taking place on the Nasdaq Private Market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.