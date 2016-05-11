Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. US senators are asking Facebook for answers about its alleged suppression of conservative news. The social network is accused of discriminating against conservative news outlets and topics in its Trending section, which it denies.

2. Amazon is launching a YouTube competitor. Amazon Video Direct will let content creators make money from videos they upload.

3. The first major Hyperloop test is happening in Las Vegas this week. Hyperloop Technologies is going to do a trial of its futuristic transportation system.

4. WhatsApp has launched a desktop app. You can download it from the Facebook-owned messaging service’s website.

5. Amazon Web Services (AWS) has scored a big partner in $50 billion (£35 billion) Salesforce. Salesforce will build some of its Internet of Things cloud software on top of AWS.

6. Oracle’s attorney tried to get Eric Schmidt to admit that Google was creepy. Google and Oracle are in court over Android.

7. Yahoo wiped out the entire value of the mystery company it bought for $23 million (£16 million) last year. The goodwill value of the unnamed company, from outside the US, has been written off.

8. Investment startup Crowdcube is pausing plans to get into the IPO market. CMO Luke Lang says: “The economics are god-awful.”

9. DeepMind killed off an AI-powered fashion website called KITSEE when it was acquired by Google. The AI company is best known for building the world’s best Go-playing software, AlphaGo.

10. You can now use your Slack account to sign into other apps. The enterprise app has launched Sign in with Slack, its answer to Facebook Connect.

