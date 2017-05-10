Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. Amazon has launched the Echo Show, a voice-controlled smart speaker with a screen. It shows how far Amazon will go to conquer tech.

2. One of the biggest questions ahead of Snap’s first earnings call is whether CEO Evan Spiegel will show up. The Snapchat parent company gives its first progress report as a public company on Wednesday.

3. Mark Zuckerberg has spoken with President Trump multiple times since the election. It’s not clear what the Facebook CEO discussed.

4. Two of the biggest questions hanging over Uber’s legal fight with Google are “likely” to be decided this week. Waymo, Google’s self-driving car unit, is suing Uber for allegedly stealing its tech.

5. Yahoo spent another $US16 million (£12 million) in Q1 because of the hacking incidents. $US5 million (£4 million) went towards the forensic investigation, and $US11 million (£8 million) was spent on legal costs.

6. Apple bought a company that tracks your sleep. It has acquired Beddit.

7. Yelp’s stock crashed 28% after missing on revenue and slashing its guidance. The tech firm reported earnings on Tuesday.

8. Google’s mysterious new operating system (OS) looks completely different from Android. Footage and screenshots have emerged of “Fuchsia,” a new OS Google engineers are working on.

9. Apple has become the first US company to cross $US800 billion (£617 billion) in market cap. The Cupertino tech firm hit the milestone on Tuesday.

10. Nvidia’s stock has spiked after an earnings beat. Shares jumped more than 14%.

