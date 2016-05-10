Chloe Pantazi/Business Insider Amazon is launching a recipe delivery service.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Amazon, Google, and Microsoft might be going to war to win Uber’s cloud business. Uber is outsourcing some of its server infrastructure for the first time.

2. When Zenefits banned vacations for employees, COO David Sacks went to the Caribbean. In 2015, the company descended into chaos, and the company introduced a holiday ban — but Sacks, who is now CEO, ignored it.

3. Facebook says its guidelines prevent employees from suppressing certain kinds of news. A new report from Gizmodo alleges that people who worked on the “Trending” news section routinely blocked conservative news.

4. Uber’s big update in New York makes it much more like a private bus. The startup is changing UberPool in a trial, directing customers to street corners to wait for their rides.

5. EMC forgave $400 million (£277 million) of debt from a startup it invested in. Pivotal just raised a bumper round at a valuation of $2.8 billion (£1.9 billion).

6. Salesforce just bought a data-intelligence startup for “tens of millions” of dollars. Implisit Insights is the latest in its buying spree this year.

7. Amazon is going to launch a recipe delivery service later this year. Working with Tyson Foods, it will send customers recipes and all the ingredients needed to cook them.

8. Apple has workout labs staffed with nurses working on new features for the Apple Watch. Apple employees work out in a range of conditions in the labs to test the devices’ sensors, while professional nurses monitor them.

9. HBO is using copyright law to censor a YouTuber who keeps leaking “Game of Thrones” spoilers in advance. Frikidoctor makes weekly video “predictions” which turn out to be unerringly accurate.

10. Periscope is introducing a raft of new features including video search, saving broadcasts by default, and video streaming from drones. The Twitter-owned video livestreaming platform is coming under serious pressure from Facebook’s live video ambitions, The Verge reports.

