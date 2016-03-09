Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this morning.

1. Square is going to report its first earnings as a public company today. Jack Dorsey’s 18-hour work days are being put to the test.

2. Google’s DeepMind AI has beaten human champion Lee Se-dol at Go. As The Verge reports, it’s a major milestone for the company, and AI research.

3. Russia is getting into space tourism. Private company KosmoKurs is taking on American industry leaders like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.

4. Microsoft is beating Apple in a key battle for the future of computing. It is dominating the detachable tablet market.

5. UK tech startup Yieldify is being accused of stealing code from a competitor. A lawsuit against the company was first reported on by The Financial Times.

6. Bitcoin is creaking as complaints about the time taken to process transactions reaches record levels. That’s according to Blockchain, one of the most popular bitcoin startups.

7. The Samsung Galaxy S7 is receiving rave reviews. The South Korean tech company’s latest smartphone is a hit.

8. Google is launching a new tool to help users plan holidays. It’s called Destinations on Google, The Verge reports.

9. Facebook is bidding on the rights to stream NFL games. It’s part of the social network’s huge push into live video.

10. Edward Snowden has attacked the FBI for trying to force Apple to help it unlock an encrypted iPhone. The exiled whistleblower says the Bureau’s claims are “bulls**t,” according to The Intercept.

