Good morning! It’s a sunny start to the week in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. It’s the Apple Watch event today. Here’s a preview of what to expect.

2. A bunch of details about the Apple Watch may have leaked online. It could be able to handle five hours of heavy app usage.

3. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel met with Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal about potential investment. The company’s new funding round values it as highly as $US19 billion.

4. The Kleiner Perkins sexual harassment trial is revealing the inner workings of a Silicon Valley VC fund. Ellen Pao is seeking $US16 million from the company.

5. There are even more Yahoo layoffs happening. Yahoo has started letting go of engineers.

6. A New York politician wants to ban Uber’s surge pricing. Under the new bill, companies would face a fine every time a surge fee is added to a ride.

7. A Canadian man was arrested for refusing to hand over his phone password to police. He could face a $US25,000 fine and possible jail time.

8. Microsoft has warned that Windows users are vulnerable to the FREAK security problem. It was originally thought to only affect Mac computers and phones.

9. Apple is joining the Dow. It’s going to replace AT&T on the Dow Jones Industrial Average on March 19.

10. British police arrested 57 suspected hackers last week. “Strike week” was all about shutting down cyber crime.

