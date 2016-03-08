Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Tim Cook, Elon Musk, and Larry Page attended a private event where the “main topic” was stopping Trump. The tech CEOs attended the American Enterprise Institute’s annual World Forum.

2. A battle for the future of the App Store is brewing. It is increasingly difficult to make money from apps.

3. Snapchat’s money machine looks a lot like Facebook in the early days. The app is reportedly expecting revenues of more than $300 million (£211 million) this year.

4. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says there’s a major shift happening in business software. There is a move towards smarter, predictive software.

5. Christopher Poole, founder of notorious imageboard 4chan, is joining Google. Poole is better known online by the pseudonym “moot.”

6. More evidence of lab mis-steps have come out against Theranos. The healthcare startup has been the target of a string of damning reports in recent months.

7. Google is opening its cheap mobile phone service up to everyone. With Project Fi, you only pay for the data you actually use.

8. The US Justice Department is appealing a rejection of its request to have Apple help it unlock an iPhone. As Reuters reports, Apple is resisting attempts to compel it to help break into encrypted devices, arguing creating the software necessary would be too dangerous.

9. Microsoft has proposed closing Lionhead Studios. The company has cancelled upcoming game “Fable Legends,” and is considering shuttering the iconic gaming studio altogether.

10. Uber has apologised for an “imperfect” rebuttal to a BuzzFeed investigation. BuzzFeed had reported on thousands of help tickets with the subject “rape,” and Uber shot back — but is now walking back its response.

