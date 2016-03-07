Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Uber says it has had “fewer than 170 complaints” of sexual assaults involving rides in three years. The ride-sharing app is responding to an investigation from BuzzFeed.

2. Microsoft is trying to bring back the Eighties with its Windows 10 strategy. It is developing an entirely new platform, the augmented-reality HoloLens.

3. For the first time, Mac users have to worry about a malware that locks their computer and demands a ransom. A type of “ransomware” has been discovered that affects OS X.

4. Electric vehicle company Faraday Future is still shrouded in mystery. The company is a potential “Tesla-killer.”

5. Billionaire VC Chamath Palihapitiya says he would shut down his firm to help Michael Bloomberg win the US presidency. He told Business Insider that if the former New York mayor ultimately runs, Social Capital will devote its resources to helping the campaign.

6 Apple VP Craig Federighi says the FBI wants to take away protections that keeps ordinary people ahead of criminals. Federighi has spoken out against the FBI’s attempt to have Apple help it unlock an encrypted iPhone in an article for The Washington Post.

7. The computer legend who invented email has died. Ray Tomlinson died aged 74.

8. Amazon is reversing a controversial decision that would have made its Fire tablets less secure. The online retail giant is bringing back disk encryption after previously removing it.

9. Researchers have found a way to hack phones’ fingerprint scanners in under 15 minutes. Using capacitive ink, Boing Boing reports, it’s possible to spoof a real fingertip and break into phones.

10. The goal of an uncensorable online marketplace has taken a major step closer to reality. OpenBazaar has launched a “testnet” version, and expects to release a complete product by the end of the month.

