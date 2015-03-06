Good morning! It’s a pleasant but slightly chilly day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Apple could unveil its new streaming service in June. A new report says it’s going to be announced at WWDC.

2. There’s a diagnostic port on the bottom of the Apple Watch that developers could use in the future. The six-hole port could make the device far more interesting.

3. Uber is suspending its UberX service on Seoul to try and avoid a complete ban. It wants to reach a compromise with local authorities.

4. There’s a mysterious tent at the site where Apple’s event will be held on Monday. It could be used as a showroom for the Apple Watch.

5. Google could partner with Huawei for its next Nexus phone. An analyst says that Google has chosen to work with the Chinese company on the new device.

6. Hotel chain Mandarin Oriental’s credit card system was hacked. It’s currently unknown whether customer data was exposed.

7. Apple has invited Facebook, BMW and other companies into a secret lab to finalise their Apple Watch apps. Developers aren’t allowed to take their code home with them.

8. EA is shutting down Maxis, the developer of the popular Sim City game. Development is going to continue on the series, however.

9. Apple’s larger iPad could come with a USB port. That would allow people to connect a keyboard and mouse.

10. Google’s new wireless network is only going to work on the Nexus 6. It’s just a small-scale experiment for now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.