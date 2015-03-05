Good morning! It’s a clear but chilly day in London today. Here’s the tech news you need to know.

1. Etsy has filed for an IPO. The online crafts marketplace generated $US195.6 million in revenue in 2014.

2. Apple has reportedly delayed production of a new range of larger iPads. Supply issues have forced Apple to push production back to September.

3. Developers say Apple is limiting what the Apple Watch is capable of. It’s to ensure a smooth launch and decent battery life.

4. One of the designers working on Microsoft’s HoloLens virtual reality headset was killed in a hit-and-run. Product designer Mike Ey was 30 years-old.

5. A federal judge has approved a $US415 million settlement in the Silicon Valley poaching case. Apple, Google and others are accused of illegally agreeing not to hire each other’s employees.

6. New iPhone 6S phones could come with 2GB of RAM. That’s double the amount of memory that current iPhones come with.

7. Microsoft has admitted that it has “lost its way” when it comes to PC games. That comment came at the Game Developers Conference on Wednesday.

8. Leonardo DiCaprio is partnering with Netflix for a series of documentaries. He’s going to produce documentaries with a focus on the environment.

9. HBO is in talks with Apple to bring its new streaming service to Apple TV. HBO Now is expected to launch in April.

10. Android and iOS users are at risk from a newly discovered vulnerability named “FREAK.” Apple and Google are rushing to develop a fix for the issue.

