Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Snapchat reportedly raised a fresh round of funding, but with its valuation unchanged from last year. Snapchat has raised $175 million (£123 million) from Fidelity Investments at a $16 billion (£11.2 billion) valuation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

2. A collection of companies and organisations filed court briefs supporting Apple in its fight against the FBI. Airbnb, Twitter and Reddit are amongst the companies that supported Apple.

3. App-only bank Mondo raised £1 million on Crowdcube in just 96 seconds. Mondo had to “pause” the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on Monday after demand from punters looking to buy shares in the company crashed Crowdcube’s platform.

4. Marissa Mayer is secretly trying to sell a “package deal” that would keep her as Yahoo CEO. The deal is being pitched by Frank Quattrone, the famous banker Mayer has hired.

5. Index Ventures has lost two investors to LocalGlobe. LocalGlobe is the venture capital company set up by former Index Ventures partner Saul Klein and his father Robin Klein.

6. Amazon released two new models of the Echo speaker — Echo Dot and Amazon Tap. The small Echo Dot speaker can only be bought using your voice.

7. The founder of Oculus says it will get Mac support if Apple “ever releases a good computer.” Palmer Luckey said that even a high-end Mac Pro couldn’t cut it.

8. Bitcoin payments around the world are failing as the platform is overwhelmed. The bitcoin network has reached capacity.

9. Apple launched a new Twitter account to provide customer support. It’s going to share tips about Apple products and help customers out.

10. Uber is testing a new feature that will show customers in London how much they could save by sharing their ride. Transport for London ruled in January that Uber would eventually have to include mandatory fare estimates for journeys in its app.

