1. Nest, the troubled company Google bought for $3.2 billion (£2.2 billion), could soon face a talent exodus. Stock is about to vest for many employees, which could lead to them leaving.

2. Apple pulled off something amazing with the new iPhone SE. Here’s our review of the new, smaller iOS smartphone.

3. Campaigners claim that the UK’s plan to track all internet connections could cost £1 billion ($1.4 billion). The figure was estimated by the Don’t Spy On Us coalition, The Guardian reports.

4. Google “strongly disagrees” that it could owe Oracle more than $8 billion (£5.6 billion). There’s an ongoing copyright lawsuit between the two companies.

5. Satya Nadella says that “bots” are Microsoft’s next big thing. The CEO thinks chatbots will have “as profound an impact” on the world as touchscreens and the internet.

6. The FBI has agreed to help Arkansas prosecutors unlock an iPhone. According to the LA Times, it’s not clear whether the FBI will use the same method it used to get into the San Bernardino iPhone.

7. Microsoft plans to build an ad blocker into its Edge web browser. It means users will be able to block adverts online without having to install an extension, ZDNet reports.

8. Apple teaches its factory workers how to write calligraphy. It offers free lessons to manufacturing partners’ employees.

9. Google’s former CEO charges the company $7,500 ($5,200) an hour to use his private planes. However, Eric Schmidt isn’t making a profit.

10. The FBI has tried to force Apple and Google to help access data on mobile phones using the All Writs Act at least 63 times since 2008. That’s according to data compiled by the American Civil Liberties Union.

