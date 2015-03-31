Good morning! It’s a pretty sunny day out there. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Jay Z held a star-studded press conference for the relaunch of his streaming site. He acquired Tidal for $US56 million earlier this month.

2. Elon Musk says Tesla is going to unveil a new product line on April 30. There’s a good chance that it could be the company’s battery for the home.

3. The first photos of Apple’s new iPhone may have leaked online. They appear to show the less expensive iPhone 6C.

4. Leaked photos of the upcoming iPad Pro appear to show a second port. That could mean that the larger iPad comes with a USB-C port.

5. Two former federal agents involved in the Silk Road case are being charged with money laundering. They allegedly took Bitcoin from the Silk Road case and used it for personal use.

6. Zynga shareholders are suing the company over alleged fraud. They claim that Zynga misled potential investors and hid bad news.

7. We’re starting to learn more details about how Apple will sell its gold Apple Watch. Buyers of the Apple Watch Edition will be able to skip the queues.

8. Security experts believe that the Chinese government is behind the denial of service attack on GitHub. The site was hit with a huge flood of web traffic.

9. Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is launching a VC fund. Honeycomb Ventures is leading a round of funding in a wine app.

10. Former HP executive Dave Donatelli is now working at Oracle. He used to run HP’s enterprise division.

NOW WATCH: Every phone needs to have this waterproof technology



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.