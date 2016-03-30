Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Spotify is reportedly raising $1 billion (£690 million) in debt. The streaming wars are heating up.

2. Snapchat has added a load of new messaging features. BuzzFeed reports that this includes audio calls, batch image uploads, and more.

3. Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Ginni Rommetty and others are calling on North Carolina to repeal its “discriminatory” transgender law. The law forces transgender people to use bathrooms based on their biological sex.

4. The founder of Dropcam says his decision to sell to Google for $555 million (£385 million) was a “mistake.” Greg Duffy made the comments after Nest CEO Tony Fadell claimed “a lot of the [Dropcam] employees were not as good as we hoped.”

5. A former Uber employee claims a company investigator illegally entered her home and intimidated her, BuzzFeed reports. The ride-hailing company is investigating the source of a leak and its investigator allegedly entered one former employee’s house despite being told they were not allowed to.

6. We finally know how many people have listened to Kanye West’s new album. It was streamed 250 million times in its first 10 days, according to streaming app Tidal.

7. SoundCloud has finally launched its subscription service. It’s called SoundCloud Go.

8. London startup Onfido wants to become Airbnb’s background checker after one of its rivals filed for bankruptcy. That’s according to Onfido COO Eamon Jubbawy.

9. Dropbox’s marketing chief has stepped down. COO Dennis Woodside is temporarily taking over the role.

10. The technology behind bitcoin is being tested on a $2.6 billion (£1.8 billion) market. The blockchain is being tested on the lucrative repo market, The Wall Street Journal reports.

