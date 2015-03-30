Good morning! It’s a fairly dull start to the week’s weather. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Ellen Pao lost her discrimination lawsuit against VC firm Kleiner Perkins. The jury decided that her gender did not cause her to miss out on promotions.

2. Apple CEO Tim Cook published an op-ed in the Washington Post. He’s angry over a law in Indiana that lets businesses turn away customers for religious reasons.

3. Coding site Github is defending itself from a large denial of service attack. The wave of traffic is coming from a Chinese search engine.

4. Work chat app Slack was hacked. Hackers may have gained access to usernames, email addresses, and encrypted passwords.

5. Amazon has denied that it is in talks to acquire British online fashion retailer Net-A-Porter. The acquisition would have made sense, however, as Amazon is interested in fashion.

6. Jay Z is relaunching his newly acquired streaming site Tidal today. Stars are turning their Twitter profiles blue in support of the relaunch.

7. Former HP co-chief executive Carly Fiorina said she’s almost definitely going to run for President. She may announce her plan to run in either late April or early May.

8. Microsoft has acquired, and will shut down, document sharing startup LiveLoop. The startup let people easily share Microsoft Office files online.

9. Amazon is removing a “non-compete” clause from the contracts for US workers who are paid by the hour. Critics had branded the clause as unfair.

10. Google is going to develop surgery robots. It’s teaming up with Johnson & Johnson to research surgical robots.

