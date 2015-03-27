Getty Images News Google CFO Ruth Porat

Good morning! It’s a nice and sunny morning in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Google’s new CFO will receive $US70 million in bonuses and grants. Ruth Porat is joining Google from Morgan Stanley.

2. Slack is raising up to $US160 million at a $US2.76 billion valuation. Investors will include Institutional Venture Partners, Horizons Ventures, Index Ventures, and DST Global.

3. Apple could release three new iPhones this year. A report from Taiwan claims that Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 6S, the iPhone 6S Plus and a smaller iPhone 6C.

4. Dutch regulators have raided Uber’s office in Amsterdam. The UberPOP ridesharing service has been ruled illegal in the country, but police suspect that Uber is still operating it there.

5. Amazon is in talks to buy British fashion site Net-A-Porter. That could become the latest step into the fashion world for Amazon.

6. Apple has applied for a patent that could let staff customise devices before customers have even opened them. It would mean that your iPad would be set up how you like it before it’s even out of the box.

7. Yahoo is adding $US2 billion to its share buyback program. It started a $US5 billion share buyback program in 2013.

8. Apple secretly acquired a British startup in 2013. Acunu is a data analysis company, and its staff now appear to be working on iCloud.

9. We’ve learnt more information about Facebook’s fleet of giant internet drones. The project is codenamed “Aquila.”

10. Apple Stores will give customers interested in buying the gold Apple Watch way more time to try it on than people looking at other models. Buyers of the most expensive models will get 30 minutes, while everyone else gets a 15-minute window to try it on.

